Good Samaritans at Edwardsville barbershop help stranger with flat tire

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – It’s every driver’s worst fear – an unexpected flat tire in an unfamiliar place.

“I hit something in the road and, instantly, my tire popped,” said Tracy Baer. “The pressure gauge showed zero, but I could coast down the road to the restaurant the GPS showed I was close. As I pulled in, I couldn’t even turn so I could only pull up right to the barbershop. Two guys that work at the barbershop instantly came out and I was like, ‘Is there any way somebody could please help me?’ At this point, I’m kind of emotional. “

Barbers at X’perience Barber and Beauty jumped into action.

“When we went out to talk to her, she said she had no one to help her…no one to call,” said barber Kenny Howard Jr. “We see it and we just jumped on it.”

Kenny and coworker Elijah Manuel said they didn’t think twice about coming out to see if they could help the single mom change her tire.

“I just helped her change it and took about 20 minutes or so,” Manuel said. “But it was a good experience because I love helping people. That’s what I like to do. That’s my career. Barbering. I like making people feel good about themselves, so that’s what I wanted to do.”

Baer said the kindness of the two gentlemen to a stranger spoke volumes and lifted her heart, and spare tire as well.

“I just want everybody to know that there’s so much good out there and people don’t acknowledge the good we only talk about the bad, and I just want everyone to know how good Elijah and Kenny was,” she said.