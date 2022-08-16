BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Southwestern Illinois law students can intern with judges and lawyers in St. Clair County, Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker was in Belleville Monday. They visited the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus. The center is on the former site of Lindenwood University in Belleville.

The city of Belleville is working with Southwestern Illinois College, Illinois state police, and Southern Illinois University. The governor said the facility will help produce new law-enforcement professionals. That includes police officers, lawyers, and forensic scientists.