A warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway.

MADISON, Ill. – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.

The proclamation will help Illinois expedite the use of state resources, personnel and equipment to help those affected by the fire. The warehouse is still smoldering Thursday afternoon after plumes reached up to 5,000 feet in the sky.

“I’d like to praise the first responders who were on the scene quickly and thank them for their ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “To support our communities in the Metro East, my administration has acted swiftly to utilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for those affected by this incident.”

One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed in the fire, which intensified around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Prevailing winds could present threats of additional damage through Friday.

Several fire departments in the Metro East and St. Louis area, as well as the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), are working together to put out the five-alarm fire. Firefighting efforts are expected to continue for up to 48 hours.

This proclamation is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days.