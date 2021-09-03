Gov. Pritzker vows to protect abortion rights in Illinois

CHICAGO — Illinois’ governor says he’s “very concerned” about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that Illinois would continue to be a “beacon of hope” for women seeking reproductive health care.

In recent years, Illinois has expanded and protected abortion rights in anticipation of Supreme Court challenges. Pritzker signed sweeping legislation into law in 2019 that established women’s access to the procedure as a “fundamental right” and required insurance coverage for abortion.

The number of out-of-state residents who sought abortions in Illinois has increased each year since 2014.

