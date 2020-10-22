Governor Pritzker to focus on rise in virus cases today

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB. Pritzker will be in the metro-east Thursday, Oct. 22 highlighting COVID-19 numbers that are once again raising concerns. This comes one day after the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released very high COVID-19 numbers.

Governor Pritzker will give his daily COVID-19 briefing this afternoon in Belleville at the St. Clair County Health Department. The governor could speak about new COVID-19 restrictions now in effect for counties to the south and east of Belleville.

Another potential topic is how the positivity rates in the metro east starting to approach levels which once again could trigger more restrictions in this region.

Let’s look at the latest COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate averages for this area. Region Four, which includes all of the metro-east, is at 7.6 percent. St. Clair County is at 7.1 percent while Madison County’s seven-day number is 6.7 percent.

If the seven-day average positivity rate in a region is at or above 8 percent for three days in a row, then additional restrictions can be put in place including no indoor service at bars and restaurants.

New COVID-19 restrictions are starting today in Region Five counties there include Jefferson, Perry, and Marion.

Governor Pritzker said every region in Illinois has started to move in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 numbers.

