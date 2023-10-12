GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Granite City High and Collinsville High will unite to help one of their own.

1979 graduate Alex Paz was recently diagnosed with liver cancer and is in need of a transplant. Students from both schools will be selling raffle tickets and accepting donations during Thursday night’s soccer game.

Additionally, they will be awarding the first ‘Paz Memorial Cup,’ a traveling trophy that the legendary high school soccer player will personally present to the victorious team. The JV soccer game is at 5:00 p.m. Thursday. Varsity is at 6:30 p.m.

Both games are at Gene Baker Field in Granite City.