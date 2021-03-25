Granite City High School teacher accused of sexual abuse

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A Madison County grand jury indicted a 59-year-old teacher for allegedly inappropriate sexual contact with students at Granite City High School.
John Manoogian was charged with seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and five counts of battery.
Prosecutors have identified seven male victims between the ages of 14 and 16.
In Feb. 2020, Granite City Police began investigating allegations from three students against Manoogian. During the investigation, additional students came forward with their own accusations.
Prosecutors said nearly all of the incidents occurred on school campus, though one incident allegedly took place at Manoogian’s home.
Manoogian is on leave from his job with the school.