GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Schnucks recalls ground beef sold in Granite City, Illinois.

The grocery chain said this is for 12-pound packages of 20-80 ground beef products sold between 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They added that the meat may contain pieces of plastic.

Only packages with a “sell by date of May 1” are affected. For a full refund or exchange, go to the Schnucks location on Madison Avenue.