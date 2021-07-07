Granite City man charged with DUI after crashing into home, killing woman

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged a Granite City man for a drunk driving crash that claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman.

According to Major Nick Novacich, assistant chief for the Granite City Police Department, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5, at a home in the 1900 block of Joy Avenue.

Responding officers found a truck had crashed into the home of Virginia Ann Ohren. The driver of the truck was located and taken into custody for suspicion of drunk driving.

Granite City firefighters and EMTs entered the home and found Ohren had suffered serious injuries from the crash. Ohren was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, 47-year-old Jonathan Beasley, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death. He remains jailed on a $200,000 bond.

Jonathan Beasley