Granite City man charged with murder outside Sauget gas station

SAUGET, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 42-year-old Granite City Tuesday in connection with last weekend’s murder at a Sauget gas station.
According to Captain Jesse Phillips, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the killing took place Sunday at 12:25 a.m. at the Motomart in the 3100 block of Mississippi Avenue.
Sauget Police officers arrived at the gas station and found the body of Terrell Vance of Florissant in the parking lot. Vance was 46.
Later that day, Charles Shaw was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
The county prosecutor charged Shaw with first-degree murder. Shaw remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.