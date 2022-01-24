Granite City man charged with weekend murder

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Granite City, Illinois man is behind bars in connection with a weekend shooting in Washington Park that left another man dead.

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, the shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, in 5700 block of Westmoreland Avenue. The ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to help Washington Park Police solve a murder.

Michael Wilmington

Investigators learned the victim, 54-year-old Alexander Graham, was inside the residence on Westmoreland Ave. when someone fired shots into the home. Graham was fatally wounded and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In just over a day, ISP investigators identified 55-year-old Michael Wilmington as the suspected shooter. He was later apprehended across the Mississippi River in St. Ann, Missouri.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Wilmington with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Wilmington remains jailed in St. Ann on a $1 million bond.