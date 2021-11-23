Granite City man gets 40 years in child sex abuse case

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County, Illinois judge sentenced a Granite City man Tuesday to 40 years in state prison in a child sex abuse case.

In August, a jury convicted John Webb, 54, of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Granite City police launched an investigation in Aug. 2020 regarding a complaint against Webb.

Authorities discovered Webb had been having sexual contact with a 6-year-old girl since Feb. 2019.