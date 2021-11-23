Granite City man gets 40 years in child sex abuse case

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justice blindfolded lady holding scales and sword statue

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County, Illinois judge sentenced a Granite City man Tuesday to 40 years in state prison in a child sex abuse case.

In August, a jury convicted John Webb, 54, of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Granite City police launched an investigation in Aug. 2020 regarding a complaint against Webb.

Authorities discovered Webb had been having sexual contact with a 6-year-old girl since Feb. 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News