EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The three sentences will be served consecutively. Johnson must serve 100% of the murder charge and 85% of the other charges. All told, Johnson, 35, will spend 55 years behind bars.

A Madison County jury convicted Johnson in August, 12 months after the shooting.

The shooting happened on Illinois Route 3 near Niedringhaus Avenue, on Aug. 2, 2021, around 2 a.m. Ahmaad Nunley, 31, and a woman, 27, were shot multiple times while they were in a vehicle. Nunley was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Prosecutors believe the shooting may have been in retaliation for a previous shooting.