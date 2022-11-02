GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Police and school officials are investigating a threat Wednesday morning in the Granite City School District tied to a Snapchat message.

The Granite City Police Department is investigating that source of the threat, which is not believed to be credible. The school district tells parents the situation has been resolved and “there was no imminent threat to student or staff.”

School officials credit the quick action of several high school students who reported some suspicious activity from the platform. The Granite City School encourages all parents and guardians to speak with their children regarding the appropriate use of social media and how to report any possible threats.

Following a deadly school shooting after Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last week in St. Louis, the FBI increase in “hoax threats” made toward several area schools. Many schools have increased their law enforcement presence in recent weeks.

Since last week, at least four other school districts in the St. Louis region have investigated threats.