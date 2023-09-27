GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A woman is under arrest for the death of a former boyfriend. Tara Anderson, 37, is facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of Phillip Armstrong, 39, of Granite City. A judge has ordered her to be held in police custody until her detention hearing.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue on the evening of September 24 for a report of a shooting. They found Armstrong’s body in the road with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness tells police that he was with Armstrong when Anderson came out of her home, yelling at him. A shot rang out after she went back inside the home.

Police searched the home and found a single spent .45 caliber gun casing on her porch. A .45 caliber handgun was found in her basement with Anderson’s fingerprint on the magazine.