EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Edwardsville business is rising from the ashes at a groundbreaking held Sunday for EXO.

The $10 million project is a combination lounge, nail salon, and med spa that will employ about 100 people.

Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy attended Sunday’s groundbreaking, saying the new business was great for growth.

“Well, we’re so excited that EXO is rebuilding in our city of Edwardsville. As you know, they have a fire, and their investment in our community is just so important to our city,” he said. “Because it’s a destination, it’s a place where people want to come to, and we’re just excited that they’re rebuilding in our community. Having good jobs in our community is really important.”

Gina Gamblin, founder and CEO, admitted it’s been a challenge. The business first opened right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Then a year after opening, it burned to the ground.

“We never dreamed COVID would happen. It was trying, and this brand is strong. The love from the community and the people and the customers. It’s been great and we’re very thankful for it,” she said.

At one point, Gamblin said EXO had some 1,200 customers a day, who came from all over.

“EXO was an experience to everyone who knew EXO, but now EXO will now be a utopia,” she said. “It will boast 20-foot tall trees, beautiful atrium, two-story med spa.”