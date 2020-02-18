Illinois laws, courtroom changes hit police training budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Two Illinois law enforcement groups say training for police officers is suffering because of an unexpected shortfall in state funding.

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police are asking lawmakers to fill a $5 million gap in the budget of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

The board finances local training with traffic fines. But a state law last year changed the allocation of the money. Another new law allows judges to waive traffic fines and the police groups believe there are fewer citations being written.