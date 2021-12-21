Guilty plea for manslaughter after 2019 crash that killed Swansea firefighter

ST. LOUIS – A guilty plea in connection with the death of a Swansea firefighter in 2019. Nicholas Washington, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and resisting arrest for a crash that killed Brett Korves, a Swansea firefighter.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s office recommended a 10-year sentence for one count and four years for the other counts. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Washington admitted he was fleeing from police to resist arrest and was driving more than 90-miles-per-hour when he hit Korves’ vehicle. Earlier, police had tried to stop him after seeing Washington engage in a series of moving violations.

Korves left behind a wife and two children. His wife didn’t discover she was pregnant with their second child until after his death.

“Seeing a first responder lose his life in this senseless way is especially tragic,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a statement. “There is no way to make the victim’s family whole again, but we pray this will provide some closure for the family.”