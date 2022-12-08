EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County jury convicted a Glen Carbon man on Wednesday of sexually assaulting a minor.

In late July 2020, the Glen Carbon Police Department received a complaint of a man engaging in sexual conduct with an underage person. The incidents occurred between Aug. 17, 2019, and July 30, 2020.

On Aug. 4, 2020, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jesse Chartrand and took him into custody.

Chartrand had asked jurors to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and returned a guilty verdict that evening.

Chartrand was convicted of one county of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office credited the county’s Child Advocacy Center for interviewing the victim and providing support to the victim and their family. The victim testified during the trial.

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is the more serious of the charges, is punishable of six to 60 years in prison. Chartrand will be sentenced at a later date.