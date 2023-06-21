CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Louis Downtown Airport will soon be home to the expansion of the Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation.

The new $28.5 million investment creates 200 new full-time jobs and retains nearly 500 existing jobs.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. designs, develops and services the world’s leading business aircraft.

The plan will enable the company to increase completions and outfitting operations while investing in modernization at its Cahokia Heights facility.

“As we continue to experience extraordinary demand, we are implementing strategic investments in our people and places,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “St. Louis has a deep aviation history, and we are proud to build on that history while enhancing support for our customers. We look forward to offering these expanded capabilities to Gulfstream customers from around the world, so they can experience firsthand the region’s talented workforce and artisans.”

“We only have 13 locations and employ almost 19,000 people,” said John Kenan, vice president of completions. “We have four completion locations: Savannah, Georgia; Wisconsin; Dallas; and now St. Louis. We are super excited to have St. Louis in our completions family. “

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To help build the talent pipeline in the region, Gulfstream is partnering with several local educational institutions, including East St. Louis Senior High School, The Center for Academic & Vocational Excellence in Belleville and Cahokia High School.

This Gulfstream St. Louis facility growth also adds career opportunities for skilled labor in avionics, interior installations, structures and testing, as well as positions in procurement, parts management, customer service and engineering.

For more information on Gulfstream, click here.