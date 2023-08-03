ST. LOUIS (WCIA) — Harper Finn, the five-year-old girl from Altamont hurt in an accident at the Effingham County Fair, has died.

The St. Louis City Medical Examiner confirmed that Finn passed away at St. Louis Children’s Hospital on Wednesday at 6:49 p.m.

Finn was airlifted to St. Louis after she was hurt Sunday afternoon at the Effingham County Fair. While attending a horse harness race, Finn was hit by the folding arm of the pace car, which failed to close due to a malfunction and extended into the grandstand.

It was an accident that shocked the horse racing community and fairs in other counties. The Coles County Fair held a prayer Wednesday night hoping for her recovery. However, Finn passed away that same evening.

