NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A man was killed Friday after police say he charged an on-duty officer in Naperville.

According to police, the officer was conducting a traffic stop around 11 a.m. near Bond Street and McDowell Road in Naperville.

Police said a second vehicle pulled up and a man holding a hatchet got out of the car and charged the officer.

The officer fired their gun and the man was shot, police said.

The man, a white male in his 20s, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was not injured.

In a statement, police provided an image from the officer’s bodycam.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Lt. Thayer, commander of MERIT’s public integrity team, at (630) 434-5653.