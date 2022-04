GRANITE CITY, Ill. – All lanes of northbound IL Route 3 just north of I-270 are closed Wednesday morning due to a semi-truck rolling over.

The Granite City Fire Department said the lanes are expected to remain closed until at least noon. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. The crash also caused hazardous material to spill. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.