‘He was very present in everything we did as a family’ – Family marks one-year anniversary of Godfrey fire captain’s death

GODFREY, Ill. – March 5, 2020 marks the one-year anniversary since the death of a beloved fire captain from Godfrey.

For Allison Ringering, it has been a challenging twelve months.

“This last year has been really hard,” she said. “Losing Jake has been a huge adjustment for our family. There are so many things that changed. Big things. Little things.”

Captain Jake Ringering died while battling a house fire in Bethalto the afternoon of March 5, 2019. He was 37.

Holidays, birthdays, and other special moments were celebrated in the absence of the courageous firefighter, devoted husband and father of three children.

“He was very present in everything we did as a family. And we feel his absence all the time. Every day,” Allison said.

One of the family’s favorite pastimes was spending time in the park, Allison said.

“It’s a really special spot for the kids,” she said. “Jake would bring the kids here a lot after school. He would pick them up and they would take a trip down the River Road.”

Time at the park is still a special experience. In fact, these days, it holds even greater significance. The park has been renamed in Captain Ringering’s honor.

The children, ages 3, 5, and 9, have been a source of strength, Allison said.

“They really have been my saving grace,” she said. “You have to be strong for your kids.”

Ringering’s wife said she has been so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

BackStoppers will provide long-term aide to the family. Ringering said she is thankful for the organization, as well as the help she’s received from members of her church, her children’s school, the fire department, and the overall community.

Ringering’s family hopes the public remembers Jake’s legacy, and not just on March 5.

“Or because of March 5,” she said. “I hope that they remember that Jake, and also, all the other first responders, behind their uniform. They’re a person – with a family. And friends. And extended family that loves and cares about them. And are waiting for them to come home safe.”