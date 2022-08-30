EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman’s body was found on the street over the weekend.

Police said the victim was an employee at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and an Uber driver. The woman was reportedly shot multiple times.

Some East St. Louis residents were shocked by the tragedy.

“I never would have thought somebody would drop a person’s body off here in East St. Louis,” said Thelma Wofford.

The victim was identified by police as 49-year-old Harrett Childers. Sources close to the investigation said she was a loving mother, a health care worker at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, and worked part-time as an Uber driver.

The victim’s body was found near N 18th Street and Gaty Avenue. Police are trying to determine if the victim was murdered on the scene or placed there after her death.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital released the following statement:



“We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a member of the SSM Health family. Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said he hopes the police find the person responsible.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family. Our officers are doing everything they can do to bring this person to justice, and we are sad this happened,” Eastern III said.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).