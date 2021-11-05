Hearing held today for man accused of killing Pontoon Beach officer

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A court hearing is set for Friday morning for the man charged with shooting and killing Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins.

The hearing for the accused killer in the case, 31-year-old Scott Hyden, will take place at the Madison County Courthouse.

Hyden of Highland, Illinois faces mutiple charges in connection with the murder of Timmins, 36. Those charges include first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.

Timmins was shot and killed on October 26 at a Pontoon Beach gas station and convenience store. He was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Investigators said Hyden was in a stolen car. As Timmins approached the vehicle, Hyden began shooting. Timmins was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Friday’s hearing is preliminary. It will be held remotely, meaning Hyden will not be brought from the jail to the courtroom.

The Madison County State’s Attorney is seeking the maximum sentence for Hyden of life in prison without parole.