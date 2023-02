ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Victims of last year’s flooding in St. Clair County, Illinois, can learn Thursday about possible federal buyouts.

The state and county emergency management agencies are hosting a public hearing. They’ll explain the availability of federal buyouts for properties that repeatedly flood.

That meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at the Cahokia Fitnes Center on Camp Jackson Road. Another meeting is planned on Saturday.