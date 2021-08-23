Heather Mack to be released early after serving time for mother’s brutal murder in Bali, lawyer says

Heather Mack, from Chicago, Ill., holds her baby daughter inside a cell before her trial at Denpasar District Court in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 7, 2015. Lawyers representing American couple, Mack and Tommy Schaefer, on trial for murdering the womans mother have argued that there are no evidences of premeditated murder and sought light sentences. State prosecutors are seeking jail sentences of 18 years for Schaefer and 15 years for his girlfriend Mack who are being tried in connection with the murder of Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, in August on the resort island of Bali. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

The Chicago-area woman imprisoned in Bali for killing her mother and stuffing her body in a suitcase is scheduled to be released three years early, the Daily Mail reports.

Heather Mack will be released from the Bali prison in October, her lawyer announced Monday.

Mack, now 25, and her boyfriend Tommy Schaeffer were convicted in the killing Mack’s mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack in 2014. Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal beating. Mack was serving a 10-year sentence for aiding him.

The three, who were originally from Oak Park, were on vacation at the St. Regis hotel in Bali at the time of the murder.

At the trial, Mack told the court Schaeffer killed her mother in anger after she threatened to kill their unborn baby. Mack said Schaefer beat her mother with a metal soup bowl after von Wiese-Mack made the threat in an argument.

Prosecutors said Mack helped Schaefer stuff her mother’s body into the suitcase then abandoned the suitcase in the trunk of a taxi.

Mack gave birth to her baby in prison. Her daughter is now 6-years-old.