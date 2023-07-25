WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Police are investigating a shooting between two men at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Station Tuesday morning.

The shooting broke out after an altercation between two individuals at the JJK Station a little before 5:30 a.m. After shots were fired, the shooter fled from the train, and the adult male victim continued ride to the Washington Park station.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area, where medical staff could be seen chest compressions to a person before they were taken away in an ambulance. So far, it’s unclear if the two may have known each other.

The man who was shot is in critical condition, and further information on the suspect remains unknown. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.