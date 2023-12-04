EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Several police crews are investigating a shooting in East St. Louis early Monday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene located on the 1100 block of North 13th Street, where East St. Louis, Fairmont City, and Illinois State Police are cruising around the area searching for further information.

So far, the victim has been identified and is suffering from non-fatal injuries. The suspect has not yet been found. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.