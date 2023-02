ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Residents in a neighborhood just outside Dupo, Illinois, are reporting a heavy police presence on their street Sunday afternoon.

The incident is unfolding in the 700 block of McBride Avenue. The Dupo Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene.

Courtesy: Carrie Schroeder

Courtesy: Carrie Schroeder

Courtesy: Carrie Schroeder

Courtesy: Carrie Schroeder

Courtesy: Carrie Schroeder

Courtesy: Carrie Schroeder

Courtesy: Carrie Schroeder

Courtesy: Carrie Schroeder

Courtesy: Carrie Schroeder

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather and confirm more information.