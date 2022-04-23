TROY, Ill. – There is heavy smoke coming from a fire at a mulch plant in Troy, Illinois. Firefighters say that they have the fire under control.

First responders are asking the public to refrain from calling 911 about the smoke coming from the plant. They are currently working on putting out the fire.

Public service announcement. We are currently on scene of the mulch plant. There is heavy smoke coming from the plant. The scene is currently contained. Operators and fire crews are on scene. We ask that you keep line to 911 clear at this time if you see smoke at the plan