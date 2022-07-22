WATERLOO, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a helicopter crash Friday morning in Waterloo, Illinois.

The crash happened in a field near Mockingbird Lane in Waterloo. Police tell FOX2 that the pilot is up and walking after the crash.

The helicopter that crashed is believed to be a crop duster. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the helicopter coming down.

SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, is flying over the scene in the Metro East. This is a developing story. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.