PILOT KNOB TOWNSHIP, Ill. – Illinois State Police say that a helicopter pilot was killed Monday afternoon in Washington County. The pilot was flying near Oakdale Blacktop Road west of Black Diamond Road when the aircraft hit some power lines and crashed into a cornfield. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FAA is currently investigating the crash. The identity of the pilot has not yet been released to the public. No other passengers were in the helicopter when it crashed.