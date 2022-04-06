ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Eckert’s will create a St. Louis City SC corn maze this year at its Millstadt farm, and they want you to help design it.



The maze has had several themes in the past. Last year’s maze honored health care heroes.

This year’s winning design will be selected by a panel of Eckert’s and St. Louis CITY SC judges by Friday, April 29. Participants should create their design around the St. Louis CITY SC logo, which can be found here.

The winner will have his or her design cut into the 12-acre cornfield this summer. The maze will be open to the public from September through October.



For more information or to submit your design, click here.