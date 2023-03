UPTOWN NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – There’s been another celebrity sighting in Central Illinois. Actor Henry Winkler was spotted in Uptown Normal on Monday.

According to the Uptown Normal Facebook page, Winkler was in town for a speaking engagement, then he grabbed some refreshments at The Coffeehouse in Uptown after he shopped at the Children’s Discovery Museum’s store in Normal.

This Central Illinois celebrity sighting comes one week after actor-comedian Will Ferrell was spotted in Pekin.