Heroic first responders pull woman from submerged car in Collinsville pond

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A water rescue is challenging enough for any department but imagine trying to save a life in icy water, knowing every second counts and your actions make the difference between life and death.

That’s what faced Collinsville Officer Dylan Madron and Firefighter Jason Warner after they received a call Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that was trapped in water with a woman inside.

The rescue happened in an industrial complex just off Eastport Plaza and Gateway drives.

Madron arrived at the scene first and thought of some scenarios of how he could react. He tied two dog leashes together and around his waist as he entered the freezing water.

A film on the window made it extremely difficult to break. Madron continued to pound on the window with his punching tool. A few minutes later, the fire department arrived and Warner joined in the rescue effort.

Warner saw Madron struggling to get through the window and handed him a hammer for assistance while he worked on the passenger side window with a tool known as a New York hook. He was able to break through first and open the passenger side door from the inside, freeing the victim.

Within five minutes, the two first responders were able to pull the woman out to safety. In this case calm, collective minds successfully saved a life while battling frigid conditions.

“The initial shock of the cold. The water took my breath away. Took my voice away,” Madron said. “But once I started trying to get that window, adrenaline took over and it’s almost like I couldn’t even feel it anymore. It wasn’t until I got out of the water that I really started to feel the effects of the cold again.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation and Madron sustained minor injuries to his hand, which required a few stitches.

“I had the worst-case scenario going through my mind. The way (Madron) was having a hard time with the window. I was having a hard time with the window. And it seemed like it was longer than it was to actually breach the window,” Warner said. “And the whole time I was like, ‘I hope we can get this open in time to get her out while she’s still breathing.’”