EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Hi-Pointe Drive-In, a burger and sandwich joint created by the team behind Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out, is set to open its first location in Edwardsville on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m.

The restaurant is best known for its smash burgers, sandwiches, and shakes. The new location is at 6147 Trace Pkwy Drive, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Hi-Pointe Edwardsville will operate seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests can try a rotating menu of over-the-top burger specials and collaborations with local restaurants, including:

Send Noods : A double smashburger stacked on a ramen noodle patty with field greens, nestled between crab Rangoon buns and drizzled with sweet and sour sauce.

: A double smashburger stacked on a ramen noodle patty with field greens, nestled between crab Rangoon buns and drizzled with sweet and sour sauce. Belly Clarkson : A double smashburger served with fried pork belly, lettuce, tomato, and smothered with bacon fat aioli, all served on a potato bun.

: A double smashburger served with fried pork belly, lettuce, tomato, and smothered with bacon fat aioli, all served on a potato bun. Snoop Hoggy Dogg: An all-beef Wagyu dog topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce.

Guests can enjoy a variety of homemade milkshakes such as the Strawberry Gooey Butter Cake, Dunkaroo, and monthly milkshake collaborations with local partner Ronnie’s Ice Cream, created by a member of the Hi-Pointe team.

The restaurant is located off Route 157, near other local eateries and a short distance from Southern Illinois University.

For their grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 12, Hi-Pointe Edwardsville will donate a portion of opening day sales to the Metro East Humane Society, a local animal shelter. The shelter will also have adoptable pets on-site from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant group frequently collaborates with local brands.