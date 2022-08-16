BLUFORD, Ill. – Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

A high-risk team with the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and an ILEAS tactical team all responded to a site in the village of Bluford. Authorities gathered with several large cars and specialized gear.

Authorities have spent several weeks investigating reports of illegal drug activity in Bluford. Photos shared by the Mt. Vernon Police Department connect one farming services building with the investigation.

FOX 2 has requested additional information from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, which had planned to release new information later Tuesday. We will update as more information becomes available.