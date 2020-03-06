High winds to blame for area brush fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – High winds are being blamed for brush fires that popped up overnight throughout the St. Louis region.

It might seem like we’ve had enough rainy days that a brush fire wouldn’t be something we need to be aware of. But according to Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle, it’s never too late to brush up on brush fire safety.

Edwardsville, Mitchell, and Holiday Shore fire departments worked on putting out one brush fire at Whiteside road near the Southern Illinois University soccer fields.

We had some pretty significant winds coming off the American Bottoms, pretty straight winds, with gusts up to 40 mph,” Welle said. “That was enough to get it going. When the first crews arrived, they knew they were going to need more help so we called two of our neighboring communities Mitchell and holiday shores. They were able to get in and give us some help."

Also early Friday, high winds have been blamed for ripping a power line away from a connector sparking a grass fire. There was also the report of a small house fire around the same time in a neighborhood near Telegraph and Sheridan.

For a short time, some 1,100 people were without power, all from a windy night.

“High winds will knock down some branches,” Welle said. “Branches will bring down the wires and the wires will arc and start a fire. It can smolder for hours before you really notice it. You’ve got a campus like this 2,600-acre campus and you get a fire going and we just want to get them stopped before it really gets running on all the trees and open areas we have here.”

Campus police noticed a brush fire about 3 a.m. on the west side of the Southern Illinois University campus.

About two acres of this native prairie grass area was burned in the overnight fire.

With warm temperatures this weekend, it’s an opportunity to prevent brush fires around a property by picking up detritus around your property.

“Anything you’ve got; old dried leaves or old dried out plants left over from the winter, just do a little policing around the yard,” Welle said. “That’s going to make sure those areas don’t catch.”