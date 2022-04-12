The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Illinois.

#50. Jasper County

– Median household income: $54,256

— 17.7% below state median, 13.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

— #1,420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

— #704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Winnebago County

– Median household income: $54,489

— 17.3% below state median, 13.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

— #1,071 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Rock Island County

– Median household income: $54,858

— 16.7% below state median, 12.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

— #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Stark County

– Median household income: $54,907

— 16.7% below state median, 12.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

— #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Macoupin County

– Median household income: $55,159

— 16.3% below state median, 12.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Livingston County

– Median household income: $55,160

— 16.3% below state median, 12.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

— #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. St. Clair County

– Median household income: $55,179

— 16.3% below state median, 12.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

— #731 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. DeWitt County

– Median household income: $55,587

— 15.6% below state median, 11.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

— #999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Peoria County

– Median household income: $55,842

— 15.2% below state median, 11.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Cumberland County

– Median household income: $56,206

— 14.7% below state median, 10.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

— #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Clark County

– Median household income: $56,531

— 14.2% below state median, 10.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

— #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Effingham County

– Median household income: $56,685

— 14.0% below state median, 9.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

— #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Douglas County

– Median household income: $56,714

— 13.9% below state median, 9.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.1%

— #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Scott County

– Median household income: $57,118

— 13.3% below state median, 9.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

— #1,346 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Bond County

– Median household income: $57,289

— 13.0% below state median, 8.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

— #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Logan County

– Median household income: $57,308

— 13.0% below state median, 8.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

— #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Bureau County

– Median household income: $57,436

— 12.8% below state median, 8.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Jo Daviess County

– Median household income: $57,946

— 12.1% below state median, 7.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. LaSalle County

– Median household income: $58,142

— 11.8% below state median, 7.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.4%

— #903 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Lee County

– Median household income: $58,194

— 11.7% below state median, 7.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

— #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Marshall County

– Median household income: $58,465

— 11.3% below state median, 7.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

— #856 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Kankakee County

– Median household income: $58,902

— 10.6% below state median, 6.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

— #761 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Mercer County

– Median household income: $59,787

— 9.3% below state median, 4.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

— #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Henry County

– Median household income: $59,933

— 9.0% below state median, 4.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

— #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Madison County

– Median household income: $60,738

— 7.8% below state median, 3.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

— #589 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Ogle County

– Median household income: $60,986

— 7.4% below state median, 3.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.1%

— #654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

— #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Moultrie County

– Median household income: $61,456

— 6.7% below state median, 2.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

— #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

— #2,862 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Brown County

– Median household income: $61,655

— 6.4% below state median, 1.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.1%

— #824 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

— #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Washington County

– Median household income: $61,763

— 6.3% below state median, 1.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

— #761 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

— #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Sangamon County

– Median household income: $61,912

— 6.0% below state median, 1.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

— #522 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Calhoun County

– Median household income: $63,009

— 4.4% below state median, 0.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.5%

— #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Jersey County

– Median household income: $63,028

— 4.3% below state median, 0.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.1%

— #457 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #2,742 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. DeKalb County

– Median household income: $63,317

— 3.9% below state median, 0.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.6%

— #538 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

— #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Tazewell County

– Median household income: $63,454

— 3.7% below state median, 1.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

— #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

— #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Putnam County

– Median household income: $63,638

— 3.4% below state median, 1.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Cook County

– Median household income: $64,660

— 1.9% below state median, 2.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.2%

— #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Clinton County

– Median household income: $66,639

— 1.1% above state median, 6.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.9%

— #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

— #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. McLean County

– Median household income: $67,675

— 2.7% above state median, 7.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.2%

— #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

— #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Boone County

– Median household income: $69,272

— 5.1% above state median, 10.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.8%

— #340 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Piatt County

– Median household income: $70,849

— 7.5% above state median, 12.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.8%

— #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

— #2,978 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Woodford County

– Median household income: $72,808

— 10.5% above state median, 15.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 33.1%

— #291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Menard County

– Median household income: $74,684

— 13.4% above state median, 18.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.9%

— #299 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

— #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Grundy County

– Median household income: $77,350

— 17.4% above state median, 23.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 36.3%

— #216 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

— #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Kane County

– Median household income: $79,394

— 20.5% above state median, 26.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 39.5%

— #153 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

— #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Monroe County

– Median household income: $85,747

— 30.1% above state median, 36.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 41.1%

— #127 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

— #3,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. McHenry County

– Median household income: $86,799

— 31.7% above state median, 38.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 41.7%

— #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.0%

— #3,036 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Will County

– Median household income: $86,961

— 32.0% above state median, 38.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 42.9%

— #97 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%

— #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Lake County

– Median household income: $89,427

— 35.7% above state median, 42.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 45.0%

— #71 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

— #2,931 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. DuPage County

– Median household income: $92,809

— 40.9% above state median, 47.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 46.6%

— #61 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

— #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Kendall County

– Median household income: $96,563

— 46.6% above state median, 53.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 47.7%

— #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.5%

— #3,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide