(Stacker) — Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Illinois on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Michigan Avenue Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (977)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Bridges

– Address: 333 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601-3901

#29. The Rookery Building

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 209 S La Salle St, Chicago, IL 60604-1219

#28. Grant Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (926)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 337 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601

#27. Illinois State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (687)

– Type of activity: Government Buildings

– Address: 401 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL 62701-1727

#26. Old State Capitol State Historic Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (904)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Government Buildings

– Address: 5th & Adams Streets, Springfield, IL 62701

#25. Garden of the Gods

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (410)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 50 Highway 145 S Shawnee National Forest, Harrisburg, IL 62946-5232

#24. Crown Fountain

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,132)

– Type of activity: Fountains

– Address: 201 E Randolph St Millennium Park, Chicago, IL 60601-6530

#23. University of Chicago

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (476)

– Type of activity: Universities & Schools • Educational sites

– Address: 5801 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60637-5418

#22. Lincoln Park Conservatory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (784)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 2391 N Stockton Dr At Stockton Dr., Chicago, IL 60614-3419

#21. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (816)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 30 Ramey Dr, Collinsville, IL 62234-7617

#20. Oriental Institute Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (559)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1155 E 58th St Southeast corner of 58th St and University Ave, east of the University Quadrangle, Chicago, IL 60637-1540

#19. Lincoln Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 2045 N Lincoln Park W, Chicago, IL 60614-4707

#18. Maggie Daley Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,339)

– Type of activity: Parks • Playgrounds

– Address: 337 East Randolf Street, Chicago, IL 60601-7403

#17. Holy Name Cathedral

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,112)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Religious Sites

– Address: 735 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60654-3835

#16. Lake Michigan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,849)

– Type of activity: Bodies of Water

– Address: not available

#15. Chicago Skyline

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (737)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

#14. The Loop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,258)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: 701 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605-2108

#13. Starved Rock State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,600)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Hiking Trails

– Address: 2668 E 875th Rd, Oglesby, IL 61373

#12. Garfield Park Conservatory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (848)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Gardens

– Address: 300 N Central Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60624-1996

#11. Lakefront Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,442)

– Type of activity: Biking Trails • Hiking Trails

– Address: 540 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60611-3414

#10. Lincoln Tomb & War Memorials

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,980)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 1500 Monument Ave Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, IL 62702-2500

#9. Buckingham Fountain

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,411)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Fountains

– Address: Grant Park, Chicago, IL 60605

#8. Navy Pier

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15,090)

– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks • Piers & Boardwalks

– Address: 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3419

#7. Chicago Riverwalk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,061)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

#6. Chicago Cultural Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,050)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries • Architectural Buildings

– Address: 78 E Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602-4801

#5. Lincoln Park Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,939)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 2001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614-4757

#4. Lincoln Home National Historic Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,858)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • History Museums

– Address: 413 S 8th St, Springfield, IL 62701-1905

#3. The Magnificent Mile

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15,771)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

#2. Cloud Gate

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18,214)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Monuments & Statues

– Address: 201 E. Randolph St. Millenium Park, Chicago, IL 60601-6530

#1. Millennium Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25,027)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Parks

– Address: 201 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601-6530

