HIGHLAND, Ill. – Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Hunter Michael for stalking and burglary to motor vehicle. Authorities did not provide specifics on the circumstances of the charges.

Hunter Michael (Courtesy: Highland Police Department)

According to a spokesperson for the Highland Police Department, Michael is known to frequent the 800 block of 13th Street in Highland.

Michael, 30, is approximately 6’1” and weighs 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Highland Police Department at 618-654-2131 (ext. 1).