ALTON, Ill. – One lucky gambler is more than halfway to becoming a millionaire after a sports bet last weekend at the Argosy Casino in Alton.

The casino reports that the player won nearly $653,000 on a 16-leg parlay involving NBA games Sunday evening. According to the Argosy, the player made a $15 bet on a parlay with +4352583 odds.

The bettor took overs for at least 15 certain stats involving players that day, including:

Rebounds: Joel Embiid (10.5), Trey Murphy III (4.5), Giannis Antetokounmpo (11.5), Jonas Valanciunas (9.5), Mitchell Robinson (8.5), Paolo Banchero (6.5)

Assists: James Harden (9.5), Jrue Holiday (7.5), Trae Young (10.5), Russell Westbrook (6.5)

Points: Zion Williamson (26.5), Franz Wagner (18.5), Jrue Holiday (18.5), Anthony Davis (27.5), R.J. Barrett (20.5)

The Argosy, located in Alton since 1991, deems the win as it’s largest sportsbook payout ever. While gamblers can place such bets in Illinois, such an opportunity is not yet legalized in Missouri.