FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A hitchhiker nearly carjacked a man who picked him up in Fairview Heights, then proceeded to steal another person’s car before his arrest Thursday morning.

Kemoudrey Mosley, 22, is behind bars on four felony charges in the investigation.

Investigators say a driver picked up a hitchhiker, later identified as Mosley, around 1 a.m. near Lincoln Trail and Bunkum Road. Shortly after that, the hitchhiker tried to steal the vehicle, though the driver successfully fought him off and notified police. The suspect ran away from the scene after a brief encounter.

Nearly an hour later, an officer was driving around a Circle K gas station searching for the suspect when he noticed an altercation at one of the pumps. There was a struggle between two people that the officer suspected as a carjacking in progress.

Before police could break up the situation, Mosley took over the car and drove westbound on St. Clair Avenue. After that, investigators say he crashed the car at Weinel Drive and ran away from the scene.

Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to a home at Fairview Drive as a homeowner reported someone tried to break into her home. When officers arrived they tracked down Mosely in a storage shed of the home. Police say he was linked to the two previous carjacking attempts, and taken into custody without incident.

Mosley is charged with vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery in a public place. He is jailed in St. Clair County Jail on a $150,000 bond.