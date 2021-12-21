Holiday lights once again a bright spot amid COVID resurgence

MADISON, Ill. – During Christmas 2020, the area’s drive-thru light displays proved tremendously popular. Those lights are ready to once again be a safe alternative with omicron COVID-19 cases on the rise.

WonderLight’s Christmas at Worldwide Technology Raceway bills itself as the largest synchronized holiday light show in the St. Louis area. And to see all those lights, you never have to get out of your car.

“We’ve been so grateful for all the of the guests who have come out to celebrate the Christmas season with us,” says Emily Fleenor, WonderLight’s Christmas.

The display features millions of lights all moving in sync to your favorite holiday songs along two miles of racetrack.

“It’s a good time for families to get together. To slow down, it’s not race season, so no driving too fast, to slow down and just enjoy the holidays,” Fleenor said.

Viewing outdoor lights from inside a car or on foot is a safe activity amid rising COVID-19 infections.

“We understand that families are looking for something to get out of the house without having to be exposed too much. And this is that. This is your ticket for that. We’re more than happy to accommodate,” Fleenor said. “If you want to leave the window rolled up, show us the ticket through the phone, we’re totally fine with that too.”

Displays like WonderLight’s, Our Lady of the Snows, and Santa’s Magical Kingdom all saw a surge in visitors last year. They hope you will make a return visit this season if you haven’t already.

“We just feel blessed to be able to provide families some joy in a time of uncertainty,” Fleenor said.