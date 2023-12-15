COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Law enforcement agencies across Illinois are starting campaigns on Friday targeting impaired drivers.

IDOT is in charge of the holiday enforcement campaign. The goal is to keep roadways like Interstate 55 and Interstate 70 safe during this holiday season.

From Friday through January 2, law enforcement across Illinois is teaming up with IDOT to show zero tolerance for alcohol and drug-impaired driving. The campaign slogans are “Drive sober or get pulled over” and “Drive high, get a DUI.” Law officers in Missouri started a similar effort on the day before Thanksgiving, and it runs through New Year’s Day.

The numbers show why the efforts of law enforcement are so important. Figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that in 2021, nearly 13,400 people across the country were killed in car crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver.

Between 2017 and 2021, a person was killed in a drunk driving crash in the U.S. approximately every 45 minutes. Numbers from the Missouri Highway Patrol reveal that in 2021, 672 people were seriously injured in crashes in Missouri involving at least one substance-impaired driver. 215 people in Missouri were killed in crashes where at least one driver was substance impaired.

Edwardsville Police are putting out these guidelines to try and combat the crashes. Make a safe ride-home plan before you leave for a party. Pull over and call 911 if you see impaired drivers.

Finally, take the keys from impaired drivers and make arrangements to get them home safely.