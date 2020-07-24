Holiday World requires face coverings beginning Monday

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (AP) — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will require face coverings for entry beginning Monday. The southern Indiana amusement park is citing Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order mandating masks.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports guests must wear face coverings as they enter the gates and in any indoor spaces in the park including roller coaster stations, gift shops, drink stations and restroom buildings.

Holiday World says they don’t have to wear their face coverings on any water rides or in the midways as long as social distancing is possible. Children 7 and under won’t need to wear masks in the park.