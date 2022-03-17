O’FALLON, IL. – Arrest made in home invasion.

The O’Fallon Police Department was called to a home invasion on Thursday, March 10th on the 200 block of W. Wesley Drive at about 5:30pm.

Officers reported this was an isolated domestic incident, in which the suspect Johnnie Lucas Williams escaped the scene before they arrived.

The case was presented to the St. Clair State’s Attorney’s Office on the next day, and issued the following charges against Williams:

Ct 1: Home Invasion / Firearm (Class X Felony)

Ct 2: Home Invasion / Cause Injury (Class X Felony)

Ct 3: Aggravated Battery / Victim 60+ (Class 3 Felony)

Ct 4: Aggravated Unlawful Restraint (Class 3 Felony)

Ct 5: Violate Order of Protection/Prior Domestic Battery (Class 4 Felony)

Ct 6: Domestic Battery – Subsequent (Class 4 Felony)

Ct 7: Domestic Battery – Subsequent (Class 4 Felony)

Ct 8: Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon (Class 2 Felony)

On Tuesday, March 15th Willams was arrested with the help of the US Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Williams’ bond is set at $1,000,000.