O’FALLON, Ill. – A home near O’Fallon, Illinois is on fire Monday morning.

The fire started at about 7 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Simmons Road. The O’Fallon and Hollywood Heights Fire Departments are responding.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. No injuries were immediately reported.